Firestone says Lighobong Cut 3 extension not economical for now

Firestone Diamonds said the current average diamond values realised and economic assumptions makes it uneconomically viable, for now, to embark on the Cut 3 extension at Lighobong, in Lesotho.The company said it would, however, keep under review the option to extend the mine life should economic conditions, particularly the average value per carat and projected price growth assumptions, improve.Firestone recorded an average grade of 24.6 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) during the six months ended 31 December 2018 mainly due to treating more of the higher grade ore blocks in the southern part of the open pit.Work on the life of mine, which was conducted recently indicated that a Cut 3 could increase the life of mine by three years and result in 40% more carats compared to the current eight-year mine plan.“The company retains the ability to revert to the longer term plan until FY2021, after which time a mine life extension would become significantly more costly due to the increased amount of waste tonnes that would need to be mined,” it said.