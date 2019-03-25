Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Firestone says Lighobong Cut 3 extension not economical for now

Today
News

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds said the current average diamond values realised and economic assumptions makes it uneconomically viable, for now, to embark on the Cut 3 extension at Lighobong, in Lesotho.
The company said it would, however, keep under review the option to extend the mine life should economic conditions, particularly the average value per carat and projected price growth assumptions, improve.
Firestone recorded an average grade of 24.6 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) during the six months ended 31 December 2018 mainly due to treating more of the higher grade ore blocks in the southern part of the open pit.
Work on the life of mine, which was conducted recently indicated that a Cut 3 could increase the life of mine by three years and result in 40% more carats compared to the current eight-year mine plan. 
“The company retains the ability to revert to the longer term plan until FY2021, after which time a mine life extension would become significantly more costly due to the increased amount of waste tonnes that would need to be mined,” it said. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished