Belgian King Philippe launches special cut diamond, by IGC Group

The diamond is set in an exquisite necklace and was presented to the Korean public on March 28th in the presence of the Belgian royal couple at the occasion of the Belgian State Visit to South Korea.
The signature ‘Golden dew cut’ shows 60 facets and has the shape of a drop (the ‘dew shape’). The unique shape and top brilliancy are a result of the more than 100 years craftsmanship of the master designers and polishers at IGC Group, combined with the intensive collaboration with the high-end Korean retailer.
Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels