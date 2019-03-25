Belgian King Philippe launches special cut diamond, by IGC Group

IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the most reputable diamond companies in the world developed a unique diamond cut for the Korean market. The company created the ‘Golden dew cut’ exclusively for the 30th anniversary of Golden dew, the largest fine jewellery retailer in Korea.

Image credit: IGC Group

The diamond is set in an exquisite necklace and was presented to the Korean public on March 28th in the presence of the Belgian royal couple at the occasion of the Belgian State Visit to South Korea.The signature ‘Golden dew cut’ shows 60 facets and has the shape of a drop (the ‘dew shape’). The unique shape and top brilliancy are a result of the more than 100 years craftsmanship of the master designers and polishers at IGC Group, combined with the intensive collaboration with the high-end Korean retailer.