Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Belgian King Philippe launches special cut diamond, by IGC Group

Today
News

IGC Group, the Belgian diamond manufacturing company and one of the most reputable diamond companies in the world developed a unique diamond cut for the Korean market. The company created the ‘Golden dew cut’ exclusively for the 30th anniversary of Golden dew, the largest fine jewellery retailer in Korea. 

news_29032019_Golden_dew.png
                                      Image credit: IGC Group


The diamond is set in an exquisite necklace and was presented to the Korean public on March 28th in the presence of the Belgian royal couple at the occasion of the Belgian State Visit to South Korea.
The signature ‘Golden dew cut’ shows 60 facets and has the shape of a drop (the ‘dew shape’). The unique shape and top brilliancy are a result of the more than 100 years craftsmanship of the master designers and polishers at IGC Group, combined with  the intensive collaboration with the high-end Korean retailer.

Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished