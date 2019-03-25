Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Christie’s to present some rarest diamonds at its Magnificent Jewels auction in April

Christie’s New York auction of Magnificent Jewels which will take place on April 16 will present some diamonds and jewellery pieces worth millions of dollars each.
The highlight of the auction is an exceptional twin-stone coloured diamond ring estimated at $6,000,000-8,000,000. The stones featured in the ring weigh 3.06 ct and 2.61 ct.
Other notable lots presented at the auction include a Marquise-cut D-colour, type IIa diamond ring weighing 16.69 carats from the collection of Elizabeth Stafford, estimated to fetch between $1,200,000-$1,800,000. A Fancy Pink diamond ring of 6.11 ct estimated at $1,500,000. 
The auction will put for sale 287 lots.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


