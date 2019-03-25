Christie’s to present some rarest diamonds at its Magnificent Jewels auction in April

Today

Christie’s New York auction of Magnificent Jewels which will take place on April 16 will present some diamonds and jewellery pieces worth millions of dollars each.

The highlight of the auction is an exceptional twin-stone coloured diamond ring estimated at $6,000,000-8,000,000. The stones featured in the ring weigh 3.06 ct and 2.61 ct.

Other notable lots presented at the auction include a Marquise-cut D-colour, type IIa diamond ring weighing 16.69 carats from the collection of Elizabeth Stafford, estimated to fetch between $1,200,000-$1,800,000. A Fancy Pink diamond ring of 6.11 ct estimated at $1,500,000.

The auction will put for sale 287 lots.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg