Christie’s to present some rarest diamonds at its Magnificent Jewels auction in April

The highlight of the auction is an exceptional twin-stone coloured diamond ring estimated at $6,000,000-8,000,000. The stones featured in the ring weigh 3.06 ct and 2.61 ct.
Other notable lots presented at the auction include a Marquise-cut D-colour, type IIa diamond ring weighing 16.69 carats from the collection of Elizabeth Stafford, estimated to fetch between $1,200,000-$1,800,000. A Fancy Pink diamond ring of 6.11 ct estimated at $1,500,000.
The auction will put for sale 287 lots.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg