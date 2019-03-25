CEDEX to start trading services by listing $50 mln worth of diamonds

Today

Blockchain-based diamond commodity exchange CEDEX announced that it has secured over 6,000 diamonds worth more than $50 mln to start trading on the platform. The exchange is also planning to launch a diamond-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) which is currently under the development stage, as mentioned in Finance Magnates.

Commenting on this development, Saar Levi, co-founder and CEO of CEDEX, said: “The vast inventory available combined with CEDEX unique technology opens up for traditional and digital markets the opportunity to develop financial instruments that will initially create the liquidity needed to jumpstart our vision – transforming diamonds into a new asset class.”

The ETF will be “generic” in nature and will allow the investors to trade diamonds as a financial asset class.

Cedex is a venture that is composed of a group of companies that are attempting to develop a blockchain-based online diamond exchange. Its goal is to implement technology which could turn diamonds into a tradable asset class.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished