India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

CEDEX to start trading services by listing $50 mln worth of diamonds

cedex_logo.pngBlockchain-based diamond commodity exchange CEDEX announced that it has secured over 6,000 diamonds worth more than $50 mln to start trading on the platform. The exchange is also planning to launch a diamond-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) which is currently under the development stage, as mentioned in Finance Magnates.
Commenting on this development, Saar Levi, co-founder and CEO of CEDEX, said: “The vast inventory available combined with CEDEX unique technology opens up for traditional and digital markets the opportunity to develop financial instruments that will initially create the liquidity needed to jumpstart our vision – transforming diamonds into a new asset class.”
The ETF will be “generic” in nature and will allow the investors to trade diamonds as a financial asset class.
Cedex is a venture that is composed of a group of companies that are attempting to develop a blockchain-based online diamond exchange. Its goal is to implement technology which could turn diamonds into a tradable asset class.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



