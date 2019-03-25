Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo core earnings down on high-value diamonds sale delay – Lucapa

Today

Lucapa Diamonds said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has achieved an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of $2 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 against a profit of $7.6 million in 2017.

It said SML’s 2018 results were materially affected by a decision to postpone the sale of several high-value diamonds to 2019 in anticipation of a significant change to the diamond marketing policy in Angola.

The special diamonds (seven of them) were subsequently sold under the new marketing policy via electronic tender in January 2019 for $16.7 million.

“Had the specials tender taken place in 2018, SML’s EBITDA for 2018 would have been a profit of $8.2m, an 8% increase over 2017’s equivalent result,” said Lucapa.

Lucapa said it also recorded a loss after tax for the year of $7.1 million compared with $3.4 million, the previous year after accounting for it’s share of a loss in SML, amounting to $2.7 million against a 2017 profit of $6.5 million.

Meanwhile, the company recovered about 4,000 carats of diamonds from the bulk sampling programme at Mothae, in Lesotho, including specials of up to 89 carats.

These bulk sampling diamonds, it said, were sold in Antwerp via tender, achieving gross proceeds of about $1.5 million at individual sale prices of up to $15,000 per carat.

The commissioning phase for the 1.1Mtpa Mothae treatment plant was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, enabling commercial production to commence last January.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished