India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo core earnings down on high-value diamonds sale delay – Lucapa

Lucapa Diamonds said its 40 percent-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has achieved an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of $2 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 against a profit of $7.6 million in 2017.
It said SML’s 2018 results were materially affected by a decision to postpone the sale of several high-value diamonds to 2019 in anticipation of a significant change to the diamond marketing policy in Angola.
The special diamonds (seven of them) were subsequently sold under the new marketing policy via electronic tender in January 2019 for $16.7 million.
“Had the specials tender taken place in 2018, SML’s EBITDA for 2018 would have been a profit of $8.2m, an 8% increase over 2017’s equivalent result,” said Lucapa.
Lucapa said it also recorded a loss after tax for the year of $7.1 million compared with $3.4 million, the previous year after accounting for it’s share of a loss in SML, amounting to $2.7 million against a 2017 profit of $6.5 million.
Meanwhile, the company recovered about 4,000 carats of diamonds from the bulk sampling programme at Mothae, in Lesotho, including specials of up to 89 carats. 
These bulk sampling diamonds, it said, were sold in Antwerp via tender, achieving gross proceeds of about $1.5 million at individual sale prices of up to $15,000 per carat.
The commissioning phase for the 1.1Mtpa Mothae treatment plant was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, enabling commercial production to commence last January.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


