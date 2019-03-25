Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Firestone H2 revenue reaches $27.4mln amid weak diamond prices

Today
News

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds said it sold 385,941 carats during the six months ended 31 December 2018 worth $27.4 million compared with 352,272 carats sold, the first half of the year for $26.0 million.
The improved revenue was due to the higher quantity of carats sold as the company recorded a lower average value of $71 /ct during the period under review compared with $74 /ct realised in the first half of 2018.
It said the lower average value realised during the period was due mainly to the decrease in prices for run of mine production, which comprised about 80% of Liqhobong's production.
"The second half of 2018 saw a global price slump in the smaller, lower value goods which negatively impacted our average dollar per carat achieved,” said company chief executive Paul Bosma.
“Since then, prices have stabilised at these lower levels and we are looking forward to some improvement once inventory levels in the midstream of the diamond market normalise.”
Pricing for larger, more valuable diamonds remained robust during the period as evidenced by a 68 carat white makeable that was sold for more than $900,000.
Meanwhile, Liqhobong’s average grade was higher during the period at 24.6 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) compared to 19.9 cpht in the first of 2018, mainly due to treating proportionately more of the higher grade ore blocks in the southern part of the open pit. 
The higher grade resulted in 23% more carats recovered for the period of 465,680 compared to the first half’s 379,716 carats.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished