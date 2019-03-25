Firestone H2 revenue reaches $27.4mln amid weak diamond prices

Firestone Diamonds said it sold 385,941 carats during the six months ended 31 December 2018 worth $27.4 million compared with 352,272 carats sold, the first half of the year for $26.0 million.The improved revenue was due to the higher quantity of carats sold as the company recorded a lower average value of $71 /ct during the period under review compared with $74 /ct realised in the first half of 2018.It said the lower average value realised during the period was due mainly to the decrease in prices for run of mine production, which comprised about 80% of Liqhobong's production."The second half of 2018 saw a global price slump in the smaller, lower value goods which negatively impacted our average dollar per carat achieved,” said company chief executive Paul Bosma.“Since then, prices have stabilised at these lower levels and we are looking forward to some improvement once inventory levels in the midstream of the diamond market normalise.”Pricing for larger, more valuable diamonds remained robust during the period as evidenced by a 68 carat white makeable that was sold for more than $900,000.Meanwhile, Liqhobong’s average grade was higher during the period at 24.6 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht) compared to 19.9 cpht in the first of 2018, mainly due to treating proportionately more of the higher grade ore blocks in the southern part of the open pit.The higher grade resulted in 23% more carats recovered for the period of 465,680 compared to the first half’s 379,716 carats.