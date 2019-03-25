Gokhran to auction diamonds from the State Fund of the Russian Federation

In April 2019, Gokhran intends to hold an auction of rough diamonds from the State Fund of Russia. The auction will be held for the domestic market, says Interessant.ru.Gokhran will sell 70 lots with a total weight of 1,378 million carats.The initial price of lots is reportedly $ 67.745 million.Gokhran also says that on March 14, 2019, it held an open auction for selling jewellery and other items made of precious metals and precious stones from the State Fund of Russia No. 1, the auction was held for the domestic market.In total, 128 lots with a total weight of 21,898.64 grams worth 25,377,553.91 rubles were put up for auction. 11 organizations were recognized as winners. In total, 97 lots with a total weight of 21,023.56 grams were sold yielding 37,737,781.19 rubles.