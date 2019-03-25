Uniform gemmological principles create common language for jewellery trade - CIBJO President

The most universally accepted sets of gemmological standards are contained in the CIBJO Blue Books, said Dr. Cavalieri, which contain principles for the grading, methodology and nomenclature of diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls and precious coral, as well guidelines for defining precious metals. They are joined by a Blue Book laying out principles for the operation of gemmological laboratories, and, since January of this year, a Blue Book providing an industry-wide framework for the responsible sourcing of gems and precious metals. "Essentially, it is the Blue Books that serve as our industry's common language," the CIBJO President said.