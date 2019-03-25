VDB App to sell lab-grown diamonds

Virtual Diamond Boutique, an online seller of diamonds, has announced that it will release a complete offering of lab-grown diamonds.“This may be viewed as a controversial move by some in the jewelry industry,” IDEX Online quoted Tanya Nisguretsky, President of VDB, as saying.“But we didn’t do it to be controversial. We made the decision to offer lab-grown because so many retailers are offering this product category to an increasingly interested consumer. And we want to help our customer base make thoughtful, informed decisions about the products they offer. That’s what the VDB platform does best – it informs and facilitates a higher quality sourcing process,” she added.The company will partner with twelve lab-grown diamond suppliers and present more than 4,800 lab-grown diamonds on its platform. The services like lab reports, high quality photography, and 360-degree views will be available for the clients of the online shop.