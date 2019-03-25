Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

AGS announces 2019 Circle of Distinction honorees

The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced three leaders in the jewelry industry which will be honored at its annual Circle of Distinction Dinner on Tuesday, July 30 at the historic Plaza Hotel in New York City.
These will be Alan Zimmer, President and CEO of REEDS Jewelers, Inc., who will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to the industry throughout his career; Caryl Capeci, President, Chow Tai Fook North America, and Elliot Tannenbaum, Senior Principal of Leo Schachter Diamond Group, who will both be awarded the distinctive AGS Triple Zero® Award for their many accomplishments and their dedication to the fine jewelry industry.
“This year’s honorees are leaders who have taken risks, executed innovative strategies and best practices throughout their career, as well as, given their time and talent for the betterment of our industry,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society and AGS Laboratories. “We are proud to honor their achievements. The Circle of Distinction is an opportunity for the industry to celebrate with these outstanding individuals.”

