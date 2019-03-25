AGS announces 2019 Circle of Distinction honorees

Today

The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced three leaders in the jewelry industry which will be honored at its annual Circle of Distinction Dinner on Tuesday, July 30 at the historic Plaza Hotel in New York City.

These will be Alan Zimmer, President and CEO of REEDS Jewelers, Inc., who will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to the industry throughout his career; Caryl Capeci, President, Chow Tai Fook North America, and Elliot Tannenbaum, Senior Principal of Leo Schachter Diamond Group, who will both be awarded the distinctive AGS Triple Zero® Award for their many accomplishments and their dedication to the fine jewelry industry.

“This year’s honorees are leaders who have taken risks, executed innovative strategies and best practices throughout their career, as well as, given their time and talent for the betterment of our industry,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society and AGS Laboratories. “We are proud to honor their achievements. The Circle of Distinction is an opportunity for the industry to celebrate with these outstanding individuals.”