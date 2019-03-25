Exclusive

Anjin resumes diamond mining in Marange?

Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China’s Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group (AFECС) and Matt Bronze, owned by the Zimbabwe National Army, has returned to resume operations in Marange, according to a local non-governmental organisation.
Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) said the diamond company had recruited scores of employees at Chibuwe village, in Manicaland Province.
Anjin was evicted from Marange in February 2016 after the government of then by former President Robert Mugabe accused miners of looting of diamonds. 
The new administration in Harare selected Anjin and Russia’s Alrosa last January as the two foreign companies to partner the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in exploring and mining diamonds.
“However, it is the secret return of Anjin to Marange on 1 March that has raised more questions than answers,” said CNRG.
The organization claimed that mines permanent secretary Onesmo Mazai Moyo professed ignorance on the return of Anjin as it does not have a permit to be in Marange.
CNRG said: “Lack of transparency regarding the return of Anjin therefore raises these questions: Who authorized them to mine in Marange? Why were formal government institutions overlooked?”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

