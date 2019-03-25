Gemfields incurs $60m loss despite huge revenue in 2018

Gemfields recorded a loss after tax of $60.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a profit of $45.1 million, a year earlier as the impairment charges and fair value losses have eroded the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).The group’s EBITDA was $58.9 million during the period under review compared with $30.5 million the previous year.“On a normalised basis, excluding dividends received, impairment charges and write-offs, fair value movements and Leigh Day settlement costs, the Group would have recognised a profit after tax of $18.0 million,” it said.Gemfields, which produces rubies in Mozambique and emeralds in Zambia, said its revenue for the year more than doubled to $206.1 million, compared with $81.7 million, a year earlier.The two ruby auctions generated $127.1 million, whilst four emerald auctions raked in $60.3 million for the year.