India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

25 march 2019

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Gemfields incurs $60m loss despite huge revenue in 2018

news_28062018_gemfields.pngGemfields recorded a loss after tax of $60.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a profit of $45.1 million, a year earlier as the impairment charges and fair value losses have eroded the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
The group’s EBITDA was $58.9 million during the period under review compared with $30.5 million the previous year.
“On a normalised basis, excluding dividends received, impairment charges and write-offs, fair value movements and Leigh Day settlement costs, the Group would have recognised a profit after tax of $18.0 million,” it said.
Gemfields, which produces rubies in Mozambique and emeralds in Zambia, said its revenue for the year more than doubled to $206.1 million, compared with $81.7 million, a year earlier.
The two ruby auctions generated $127.1 million, whilst four emerald auctions raked in $60.3 million for the year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



