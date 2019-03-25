Diamond Services introduces new lab-grown diamond identification system

Today

Diamond Services, the Hong Kong-headquartered developer of technological systems and services for detecting laboratory grown, imitation and treated diamonds, says in its press note that it is introducing into its laboratories a new device developed by its own research and development team, which improves the range of detectable merchandise to include all rough and polished stones in the lower yellowish-to-light-brown colour ranges.

"To provide as accurate results as possible, we insist that all diamonds being tested to detect the possible presence of synthetically-produced goods be examined at temperatures in a liquid nitrogen atmosphere," explained Joseph Kuzi, Diamond Services' founder and president. "Since this can only be done reliably and safely in a proper laboratory setting, we have selected not to sell the equipment we develop, but rather to use it exclusively as part of the service we provide the trade. The new DND system improves that offering, widening the range of goods that can be screened to include all goods at the lower end of the standard colour range."





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished