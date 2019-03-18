‘Botswana Diamonds on track to become diamond producer by mid-2019’

Exclusive

News

botswana_diamonds_logo.pngBotswana Diamonds said it is on course to commence bulk sampling and to produce diamonds at the Thorny River project, in South Africa by mid-year.
Company chairperson John Teeling said in an interim report for the six months ended 2018 that agreements had already been finalised with a mining contractor and a diamond processor.  
“A drilling programme to delineate the dyke in order to optimise bulk sampling is completed,” he said.
“We expect bulk sampling to commence by mid-2019, ramping up to 20,000 tons a month.”
Teeling said a phased drilling programme had been proposed and was in a planning phase following the completion of whole rock geochemistry, mineral chemistry and detailed ground geophysics work.
This was after the re-discovery of eight kimberlite pipes in the Free State of South Africa close to the iconic Koffiefontein and Jagersfontein diamond mines.  
Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said a study of the Heritage Concession in the Marange Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe yielded positive results.  
The company had a joint venture agreement with Vast Resources to develop the concession, which contained several targets for modern alluvial diamond placer deposits.
Grades of the known modern alluvial placers draining the Marange diamond fields range in grade from 50 to 500 carats per hundred tonne of ore, most typically 100–200 cpht.
“The next step will be to investigate the potential of the modern alluvial diamond deposits, as well as the older conglomerates on the property,” said Teeling.
“Assuming positive results, the field work will be closely followed by drilling, pitting and bulk sampling, which will form part of a pre-feasibility study, which may justify capital beyond the initial $1 million committed to the programme by Vast Resources.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



