Hong Kong company awarded Guinness World Record at Baselworld

Image credit: Coronet

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



The 'Mudan' diamond watch features 5,858 diamonds. The 18-karat gold watch features a diamond painting by artist Reena Ahluwalia's on the dial. The watch is inspired by Peonies, as they symbolize nobility, honour and wealth. Reena's diamond painting on the dial represents the shining nobility that we carry within. Peony (Mudan) is known as the 'King of the flowers' in the Chinese culture”, according to the company.With this, Aron Shum, principal of the Hong Kong-based Coronet company, established yet another Guinness World Record, this time for a watch set with most diamonds. It was Coronet’s 9th Guinness World Record.