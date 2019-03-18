Zim commissions diamond exploration project in Masvingo Province

Today

Zimbabwe has commissioned a diamond exploration project in Chivi and Mwenezi districts in Masvingo Province to establish the extent of diamond deposit in the area, a local daily reports.

The diamond exploration would cover Ngundu, Mwenezi and Rutenga.

It would focus on conglomerate, alluvial and kimberlites.

However, it was believed Chivi and Mwenezi districts were rich in kimberlites.

“Our companies utilise aircraft and helicopter platforms equipped with the very latest in data acquisition technology AeroSurv Zimbabwe collects, processes and interprets data related to the earth’s surface and the souls and rocks beneath,” said AeroSurv managing director Nicholas Taruvinga.

AeroSurv had partnered Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics of South Africa for the aeromagnetic surveying of gem deposits in Mwenezi and Chiredzi.

Meanwhile, mines minister Winston Chitando said Zimbabwe’s mining industry was poised for a boom, with diamonds alone expected to contribute $1 billion a year by 2023.

“As part of the contribution to the country’s Vision 2030 of creating a middle-income economy, the mining industry is destined to increase in size from a mere $2,7 billion industry attained in 2017 to a $12 billion industry by 2023,” he said.

“It is a important milestone which government is working on towards the attainment of the Vision 2030 and with that $12 billion industry by end of 2023, diamonds will contribute $1 billion at least.”

Zimbabwe produced 2,8 million carats last year and was targeting to produce at least 10 million carats by the year 2023, according to the mines minister.

“I said at least (10 million) because that projection is based on geologically proven sites and with the exploration which is now taking place, who knows what can happen?,” said Chitando

“This event is important in the sense that exploration activities of this nature would enable us to improve our diamond production beyond the 10 million carats.”





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished