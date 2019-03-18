Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Yesterday

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Worldwide jewelry sales rise by 4% in 2018 - ALROSA

Today
alrosa_news_logo.pngGlobal sales of diamond jewelry grew by 4% in 2018 compared with last year and amounted to $85.9 billion. The growth rate of the global jewelry market was lower than in 2017 (+5%), mainly as a result of a slowdown in key consumption markets in the second half of 2018.
In the first half of the year, there was persistently high demand from the local population and tourists in the key consumption markets, which ensured the growth of the global jewelry market by 6%. In the second half of the year, consumer demand in non-dollar countries began to show less steady growth rates, and in individual countries - a decline, under the influence of national currencies against the US dollar weakening. At the same time, the growth rate of the global diamond jewelry market slowed down to +2% in the second half of the year.
Diamond jewelery sales in North America, which accounts for more than half of overall sales, showed consistently high growth rates for most of the year, providing a 4% increase in 2018 compared with last year.
Sales in Asia* in the first half showed higher growth rates than in North America. In the second half, given the deterioration of the overall foreign economic situation in the region, the growth rate of diamond jewelery sales slowed down to +1%, providing a growth of 5% comparable to the North American market by the end of 2018.

