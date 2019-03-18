Graff adds Lesotho pink gem to its portfolio

Graff, which has represented the rarest diamonds for over half a century, has added a 13.33 carat pink diamond recovered at the Letšeng mine in February 2019 to its portfolio, as per the announcement on the official site of the company.

Image credit: Graff/ instagram

Professional Jeweller quoted Laurence Graff, founder and chairman of Graff, as saying, “This is the most vivid pink rough diamond I have ever seen, and it is an exceptionally rare treasure. We are renowned for cutting and polishing exceptional diamonds, and I am sure the polished diamond that comes from this rough will be an auspicious addition to our roll call of famous gems. It is an enormous privilege to own this natural miracle, we may never see anything like it again.”The diamond was sold by Gem Diamonds on tender in Antwerp for US$ 8,750,360. This represented a record dollar per carat price of US$ 656,933 for a Letšeng diamond, says Gem Diamonds.