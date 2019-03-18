Angola takes operation transparency to the coast

Exclusive

Angola has expanded its operation transparency to the country’s coastal areas to combat smuggling, human trafficking and illegal fishing.
Operation spokesperson, commissioner António Bernardo said the patrols would cover about 1,650 km of the coastline.
The operation, which commenced last September, saw police seizing equipment used in the irregular exploration of diamonds. 
About 279 diamond trading stores were closed for not declaring their sales to the concerned state organs, while police confiscated just over $1 million, about R1 million and more than 12,000 carats of diamonds. 
Over 400,000 illegal immigrants who resided in diamond-rich areas were said to have left the country voluntarily, while 14,636 others were deported. 
However, the Human Rights Watch said the immigrants were forcibly deported and urged Angola to suspend the deportation of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as conduct a prompt and impartial investigation into alleged abuses by state security forces. 
The United Nations alleged that Angolan security forces and allied ethnic Tshokwe youth shot dead at least six Congolese during Operation Transparency in Lunda North province bordering Congo. 
However, Luanda denied that its security forces committed human rights abuses against migrants during the operation.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


