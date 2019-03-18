Namdia receives 78 bids from potential diamond buyers

Today

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has received 78 applications from potential diamond buyers around the world, according to local news reports.

Mines minister Tom Alweendo was quoted as saying in the National Assembly that the positive response from the market shows that international diamond buyers were willing to pay a premium for Namibian stones.

“Namdia is in the process of selecting new clients, a number of whom have committed that they will promote the Namibian brand further downstream,” he said.

Namdia indicated last year that 10 companies might be selected to buy diamonds over a two-year period, according to The Namibian newspaper.

The company allegedly sold diamonds to five out of 20 companies selected by the government in 2016.

Namdia was set up following an agreement between government and De Beers in 2016, which stipulated that Namdeb Holdings would channel 15 percent of its annual diamond production to state-owned entity.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished