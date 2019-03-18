Synthetic diamond coating is a new challenge for gemmologists

A study concerning a yellow crystal submitted for analysis to the Far East Geological Institute (FEGI) showed that the stone was a synthetic moissanite covered with a thin diamond film, says a report in the Gemmological Institute of America (GIA).

Image credit: GIA

The research was conducted by Vera Pakhomova, Dmitrii Fedoseev, Svetlana Kultenko, Alexander Karabtsov, Vitaliia Tishkina, Valentina Solyanik, and Vladimir Kamynin. The initial examination of the stone revealed that it was a synthetic diamond, however, further tests for electric conductivity showed that some areas corresponded to diamond, but other areas where the surface was smooth or with dimples indicated moissanite. The gemmologists also found needle-like inclusions that are typical for moissanite.The results of X-ray tomography said that the shell of the stone had density different from its core.Based on this research the scientists have concluded that this stone sample is a synthetic moissanite, covered with a thin layer of a synthetic diamond film.The researchers say that such a diamond imitation was difficult to detect though the film of the coating was less than 0.001 mm.