Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Today

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Synthetic diamond coating is a new challenge for gemmologists

Today
News

A study concerning a yellow crystal submitted for analysis to the Far East Geological Institute (FEGI) showed that the stone was a synthetic moissanite covered with a thin diamond film, says a report in the Gemmological Institute of America (GIA).  

mews_25032019_GIA.png
                        Image credit: GIA


The research was conducted by Vera Pakhomova, Dmitrii Fedoseev, Svetlana Kultenko, Alexander Karabtsov, Vitaliia Tishkina, Valentina Solyanik, and Vladimir Kamynin. The initial examination of the stone revealed that it was a synthetic diamond, however, further tests for electric conductivity showed that some areas corresponded to diamond, but other areas where the surface was smooth or with dimples indicated moissanite. The gemmologists also found needle-like inclusions that are typical for moissanite.   
The results of X-ray tomography said that the shell of the stone had density different from its core. 
Based on this research the scientists have concluded that this stone sample is a synthetic moissanite, covered with a thin layer of a synthetic diamond film.
The researchers say that such a diamond imitation was difficult to detect though the film of the coating was less than 0.001 mm. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg 


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished