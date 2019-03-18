ALROSA changes its client policy to maximize profit

ALROSA, a Russian diamond mining company, intends to modernize its client policy to increase the company's profit, FINMARKET.RU reports, citing the company's CEO, Sergey Ivanov.The company will exclude fancy and exclusive stones from customer boxes in order to cut and polish them at its diamond cutting factories, since the cost of producing such polished goods is insignificant relative to the selling price of the finished product.In addition, the report says that ALROSA intends to change the principle of allocating boxes to customers. The assortment will be aimed at meeting the demand of diamond manufacturers. According to the innovation in the client policy, the company keeps the right to change the product range depending on the preferences of diamond manufacturers within a three-year contract period.The company also said that customers who used to purchase the company's products in poor market conditions will be able to purchase more stones when the market is positive.Earlier, it was reported that ALROSA smoothly switched to cutting and polishing its own colored diamonds to be sold directly to consumers and was considering the possibility of acquiring Kristall, a Smolensk-based diamond manufacturer. However, the company's stakeholders are cautious about the transaction, the agency says.