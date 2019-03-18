Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

ALROSA changes its client policy to maximize profit

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, a Russian diamond mining company, intends to modernize its client policy to increase the company's profit, FINMARKET.RU reports, citing the company's CEO, Sergey Ivanov.
The company will exclude fancy and exclusive stones from customer boxes in order to cut and polish them at its diamond cutting factories, since the cost of producing such polished goods is insignificant relative to the selling price of the finished product.
In addition, the report says that ALROSA intends to change the principle of allocating boxes to customers. The assortment will be aimed at meeting the demand of diamond manufacturers. According to the innovation in the client policy, the company keeps the right to change the product range depending on the preferences of diamond manufacturers within a three-year contract period.
The company also said that customers who used to purchase the company's products in poor market conditions will be able to purchase more stones when the market is positive.
Earlier, it was reported that ALROSA smoothly switched to cutting and polishing its own colored diamonds to be sold directly to consumers and was considering the possibility of acquiring Kristall, a Smolensk-based diamond manufacturer. However, the company's stakeholders are cautious about the transaction, the agency says.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg 

