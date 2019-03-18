The list of nominees to the Supervisory Board of ALROSA approved

In accordance with the proposals of shareholders of PJSC ALROSA, a list of 15 candidates to the Supervisory Board was approved:
1. Maria Gordon (independent director) – Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange, Memeber of the Board of Directors of PJSC «Polyus".
2. Evgenia Grigorieva – Minister of Property and Land Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
3. Kirill Dmitriev – CEO, JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Managing Company.
4. Andrey Donets (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) - First Deputy General Director of the Agency for the Far East Investment Promotion and Export Support ANO.
5. Sergey Donskoy (not previously a member of the Supervisory Board);
6. Sergey Ivanov – Chief Executive Officer – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA.
7. Andrey Karkh (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) - Advisor to the Head of the Municipal Formation Anabarsky National (Dolgan-Evenki) Ulus of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia);
8. Dmitry Konov (independent director) – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC SIBUR Holding.
9. Galina Makarova (independent director).
10. Sergey Mestnikov – General Director, Non-profit Organization Target Fund of Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
11. Alexey Moiseev - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;
12. Aysen Nikolaev – Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
13. Anton Siluanov – First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation – Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation.
14. Vladimir Solodov – Acting Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
15. Oleg Fedorov (independent director) – member of the Board of Directors of PJSC IDGC of North-West.