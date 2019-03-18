The list of nominees to the Supervisory Board of ALROSA approved

Exclusive

22 march 2019
News

On March 21, 2019, ALROSA Supervisory Board considered by absent voting the nominees from the shareholders to the Supervisory Board and the Revision Committee. The Supervisory Board also considered the shareholders’ initiative to include mandatory issues under the legislation of the Russian Federation and other issues of the current activities of the company in the agenda of the annual general meeting of shareholders.
In accordance with the proposals of shareholders of PJSC ALROSA, a list of 15 candidates to the Supervisory Board was approved:
1. Maria Gordon (independent director) – Member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange, Memeber of the Board of Directors of PJSC «Polyus".
2. Evgenia Grigorieva – Minister of Property and Land Affairs of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
3. Kirill Dmitriev – CEO, JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Managing Company.
4. Andrey Donets (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) - First Deputy General Director of the Agency for the Far East Investment Promotion and Export Support ANO.
5. Sergey Donskoy (not previously a member of the Supervisory Board);
6. Sergey Ivanov – Chief Executive Officer – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC ALROSA.
7. Andrey Karkh (previously not a member of the Supervisory Board) - Advisor to the Head of the Municipal Formation Anabarsky National (Dolgan-Evenki) Ulus of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia);
8. Dmitry Konov (independent director) – Chairman of the Executive Committee of PJSC SIBUR Holding.
9. Galina Makarova (independent director).
10. Sergey Mestnikov – General Director, Non-profit Organization Target Fund of Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). 
11. Alexey Moiseev - Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;
12. Aysen Nikolaev – Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). 
13. Anton Siluanov – First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation – Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation. 
14. Vladimir Solodov – Acting Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). 
15. Oleg Fedorov (independent director) – member of the Board of Directors of PJSC IDGC of North-West. 


