Petra Diamonds chairperson survives vote of no confidence

22 march 2019
news_22032019_adonis_pouroulis.jpgPetra Diamonds said its board and nomination committee received a 22.12% vote against the re-election of Adonis Pouroulis as the company’s chairperson.
It said the appointment of a new chairperson was not considered appropriate at the moment in order to ensure continuity and stability of leadership and management.
Petra, however, said it had considered concerns raised by shareholders.  
“The Board has reaffirmed its assessment that the Chairman continues to demonstrate the independence of thought and challenge required for his role, notwithstanding the number of years he has served as a Director,” it said in a statement.
Pouroulis had been Petra’s chairperson since 2007 when he founded the company, which has diamond mines in South Africa and Tanzania.
The company recently said it would take between five and 10 years from the opening of the new section at Cullinan to clear debts related to the South African mine. 
Debts from the mine were said to be around 65 percent of its overall $650 million in borrowing, which would represent about $420 million.  
The miner borrowed heavily to revamp the facility and began mining a new section of ore last July.  
It was, however, expected to generate free cash flow this year and start reducing its debts.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



