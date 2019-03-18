Dubai Precious Metals Conference to focus on driving industry growth

22 march 2019

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





The Eight Edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) will be held on April 11, 2019 at the Atlantis-The Palm in Dubai.The annual conference is expected to have over 300 industry experts attending it and the theme of the conference is ‘Unlocking Growth in Global Precious Metals’, according to an announcement made by DMCC.“DPMC 2019 continues in its tradition of hosting thought-provoking debate on the issues that matter in the precious metals industry,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC. “DPMC is a strong example of DMCC’s ability to convene the industry, and bring the discussion of trade to Dubai. We look forward to welcoming stakeholders from across the board next month, and sharing actionable intelligence to drive the industry forward.”During the Conference, the ‘World Silver Survey 2019’ a flagship report from The Silver Institute, will be released simultaneously in New York and Dubai, with free copies of the research available to DPMC delegates. In addition, five panel sessions have been planned including ‘Central Banks Approach to Gold’; ‘Mining and Return of Hedging’; ‘Emerging Technology Affecting Precious Metals Industry’; ‘Opportunities and Challenges in White Metals’; and ‘Jewellery – Relevance in the Changing Landscape’. It will also feature keynote speeches and targeted networking sessions.