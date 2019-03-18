Dubai Precious Metals Conference to focus on driving industry growth

“DPMC 2019 continues in its tradition of hosting thought-provoking debate on the issues that matter in the precious metals industry,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC. “DPMC is a strong example of DMCC’s ability to convene the industry, and bring the discussion of trade to Dubai. We look forward to welcoming stakeholders from across the board next month, and sharing actionable intelligence to drive the industry forward.”
During the Conference, the ‘World Silver Survey 2019’ a flagship report from The Silver Institute, will be released simultaneously in New York and Dubai, with free copies of the research available to DPMC delegates. In addition, five panel sessions have been planned including ‘Central Banks Approach to Gold’; ‘Mining and Return of Hedging’; ‘Emerging Technology Affecting Precious Metals Industry’; ‘Opportunities and Challenges in White Metals’; and ‘Jewellery – Relevance in the Changing Landscape’. It will also feature keynote speeches and targeted networking sessions.