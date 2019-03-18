Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Dubai Precious Metals Conference to focus on driving industry growth

22 march 2019
The Eight Edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) will be held on April 11, 2019 at the Atlantis-The Palm in Dubai.The annual conference is expected to have over 300 industry experts attending it and the theme of the conference is ‘Unlocking Growth in Global Precious Metals’, according to an announcement made by DMCC.
“DPMC 2019 continues in its tradition of hosting thought-provoking debate on the issues that matter in the precious metals industry,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC. “DPMC is a strong example of DMCC’s ability to convene the industry, and bring the discussion of trade to Dubai. We look forward to welcoming stakeholders from across the board next month, and sharing actionable intelligence to drive the industry forward.”
During the Conference, the ‘World Silver Survey 2019’ a flagship report from The Silver Institute, will be released simultaneously in New York and Dubai, with free copies of the research available to DPMC delegates. In addition, five panel sessions have been planned including ‘Central Banks Approach to Gold’; ‘Mining and Return of Hedging’; ‘Emerging Technology Affecting Precious Metals Industry’; ‘Opportunities and Challenges in White Metals’; and ‘Jewellery – Relevance in the Changing Landscape’. It will also feature keynote speeches and targeted networking sessions.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


