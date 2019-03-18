DPA announces a diamond E-Learning program

The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) has announced the launch of a new e-learning program for diamonds, “Behind the Brilliance of Diamonds”.The program is aimed at the US retailers, it will comprise of educational material and quizzes, going beyond the 4Cs to highlight the intangible value of natural diamonds.“The Diamond Producers Association’s e-learning program, ‘Behind the Brilliance of Diamonds,’ offers a clear and concise, open platform for the industry,” said Grant Mobley, DPA’s Trade Relations Lead.“Whether you have been working with diamonds for one day or 20 years, the program relates compelling stories about the history of natural diamonds, easy-to-digest and well-researched facts, and memorable details about the important benefits that the natural diamond industry makes to the world.”In addition to the training program being free of charge, there are rewards for retail sales people who complete the program. Points are awarded for each module completed and can be redeemed for up to a $25 gift card to one of several popular retailers.