Demand for lab-grown diamonds rises while prices fall

21 march 2019
News

The Gemmological Institute of America says demand for lab-grown diamonds has significantly increased due to active marketing campaigns, but the prices for lab-grown diamonds have fallen by 70% over the past two years. Russell Shor, a senior industry analyst at GIA, has cited a report by Bain & Co and published by Rapaport that said that the technological growth influenced the prices because of lower production costs. 
As per the report, consumers lose their interest in synthetic diamonds when prices for such goods rise up to $1,000 per carat. 

news_21032019_gia.png
     Image credit: GIA


Lab-grown producers, other than De Beers/Lightbox, said the prices are not dropping – especially for larger stones that remain difficult to produce - because of the strong demand.
However the consulting company expects the prices to go gradually down to the point where the two markets “separate themselves”, similar to what happened with colored stones.
De Beers and Alrosa – two leading mining companies - continued cautious supply policies in the first quarter of 2019 as diamond manufacturers said that the prices were getting down because of oversupply of small, lower quality goods.
The De Beers yielded $490 million in its February/March sales, showing a 13% decliner y-o-y, but the company held the line on prices after lowering them on some lower quality goods in autumn of 2018. 
De Beers production also went down by about 10% in 2018 – 32 million cts compared to 35 million cts in 2017 – although revenues increased by 4% as the company started selling higher quality goods.
Alrosa said its February rough sales saw an increase by 23% over its January allocation to $340.6 million. However sales for the first two months of the year were more than 35% below the same period of 2017.


Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Brussels

