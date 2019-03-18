WJA hosts Inaugural Women Executives Forum in NY

The Women’s Jewelry Association (WJA) held the inaugural Women Executives Forum in New York City aimed at businesswomen across jewellery and watch sectors, according to the report in WFDB.The event held in celebration of International Women’s Day is believed to boost the jewellery industry and jewellery retail while creating strong partnership among women leaders.“The purpose of our discussion was to challenge current thinking and brainstorm how to drive the future success of our businesses,’’ said Jenny Luker, President of WJA and President of the Platinum Guild International. “This group of women represented a depth and breadth of leadership and experience that will allow us to achieve our goals,” WJA said.Gina Drosos, CEO, Signet Jewelers, sponsor of the event; and Caryl Capeci, President, Chow Tai Fook North America were the forum’s co-chairs.