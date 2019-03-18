Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank's corporate and institutional banking division.

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

25 february 2019

WJA hosts Inaugural Women Executives Forum in NY

21 march 2019
News

The Women’s Jewelry Association (WJA) held the inaugural Women Executives Forum in New York City aimed at businesswomen across jewellery and watch sectors, according to the report in WFDB. 
The event held in celebration of International Women’s Day is believed to boost the jewellery industry and jewellery retail while creating strong partnership among women leaders. 
“The purpose of our discussion was to challenge current thinking and brainstorm how to drive the future success of our businesses,’’ said Jenny Luker, President of WJA and President of the Platinum Guild International. “This group of women represented a depth and breadth of leadership and experience that will allow us to achieve our goals,” WJA said. 
Gina Drosos, CEO, Signet Jewelers, sponsor of the event; and Caryl Capeci, President, Chow Tai Fook North America were the forum’s co-chairs. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg 



