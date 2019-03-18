Exclusive

Nirav Modi of the PNB scam arrested in London; denied bail

21 march 2019
Modi was arrested yesterday after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate of India for his extradition in a money laundering case. Nirav Modi will be in police custody till the next hearing, says a report in Economic Times.

The Westminster court in London denied bail to Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $ 2 bn PNB scam case. Modi will be in police custody till the next hearing which will take place on March 29, said the court.
Currently, Modi is believed to be running a new business, which describes itself on the UK's Companies House register as a wholesale trader in watches and jewellery and a retailer of watches and jewellery in specialised stores.
Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, are the main accused in the PNB scam and they both left India before the details of the fraud came to light in January 2018.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


