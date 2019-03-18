Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

ALROSA sums up the results of rough and polished diamond auctions in Hong Kong

20 march 2019
ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the results of rough and polished diamond auctions, which were held simultaneously with the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show. 

news_14112018_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


The company auctioned special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) and sold 101 stones with the total weight of 1,829 carats. The total revenue at the auction amounted to $10.5 million.
“The auction was held as part of one of the largest jewelry exhibitions. From year to year, global diamond market participants from around the world visit it. I would like to note that this time there was a rather large inflow of visitors, as well as the interest from customers. Considering the positive results of the auction, we can note that the demand for diamonds of the size category exceeding 10.8 carats remains stable,” Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA, commented on the results.
In addition, ALROSA held another auction in Hong Kong – for polished diamonds. The company sold 56 stones with a total weight of almost 300 carats, most of which are fancy colored diamonds (238 carats). That amount included two fancy yellow diamonds of “cushion” cut, weighing 31 and 30 carats, their total value at the auction amounted to $815,000. The overall auction revenue totaled $4.1 million.

