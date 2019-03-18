ALROSA sums up the results of rough and polished diamond auctions in Hong Kong

20 march 2019

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, summed up the results of rough and polished diamond auctions, which were held simultaneously with the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show.









The company auctioned special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) and sold 101 stones with the total weight of 1,829 carats. The total revenue at the auction amounted to $10.5 million.

“The auction was held as part of one of the largest jewelry exhibitions. From year to year, global diamond market participants from around the world visit it. I would like to note that this time there was a rather large inflow of visitors, as well as the interest from customers. Considering the positive results of the auction, we can note that the demand for diamonds of the size category exceeding 10.8 carats remains stable,” Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA, commented on the results.

In addition, ALROSA held another auction in Hong Kong – for polished diamonds. The company sold 56 stones with a total weight of almost 300 carats, most of which are fancy colored diamonds (238 carats). That amount included two fancy yellow diamonds of “cushion” cut, weighing 31 and 30 carats, their total value at the auction amounted to $815,000. The overall auction revenue totaled $4.1 million.