SMMEs tipped to drive growth of SA diamond industry

20 march 2019

Small, medium-sized and microenterprises (SMMEs) will help drive growth of South Africa’s diamond industry, which has been hit by a lack of development and depleting assets, according to a diamond exploration, evaluation and mining geologist.

Mining Weekly quoted John Bristow, who recently addressed the South African Diamond Producers Organisation (SADPO) conference, as saying that SMMEs would have an overall positive impact on the economy.

He said small and junior miners were “very good at taking and mitigating risks”, while larger mining companies are more focused on reducing risk.

Bristow said South Africa, which had several low-grade diamond deposits, should use the global shortage of quality diamonds as an opportunity to not just alleviate the issue of depleting assets, but also SMMEs and entrepreneurs to unlock the skills and expertise that currently remains unexplored in the country.

“This country needs to encourage its entrepreneurs to spend money, be they local or foreigners, and to invest and explore the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bristow said that synthetic diamonds were not entirely bad for the industry.

“I think they can play an important role in creating more knowledge and exposure to get more young people into the business,” he said.

“Synthetic diamonds undoubtedly have a place, but here in South Africa, we need to use the decline in natural big diamonds as an opportunity to encourage [increased diamond mining]”.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished