Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Today

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

SMMEs tipped to drive growth of SA diamond industry

20 march 2019
News

Small, medium-sized and microenterprises (SMMEs) will help drive growth of South Africa’s diamond industry, which has been hit by a lack of development and depleting assets, according to a diamond exploration, evaluation and mining geologist.
Mining Weekly quoted John Bristow, who recently addressed the South African Diamond Producers Organisation (SADPO) conference, as saying that SMMEs would have an overall positive impact on the economy.
He said small and junior miners were “very good at taking and mitigating risks”, while larger mining companies are more focused on reducing risk.
Bristow said South Africa, which had several low-grade diamond deposits, should use the global shortage of quality diamonds as an opportunity to not just alleviate the issue of depleting assets, but also SMMEs and entrepreneurs to unlock the skills and expertise that currently remains unexplored in the country.
“This country needs to encourage its entrepreneurs to spend money, be they local or foreigners, and to invest and explore the country,” he said.
Meanwhile, Bristow said that synthetic diamonds were not entirely bad for the industry.
“I think they can play an important role in creating more knowledge and exposure to get more young people into the business,” he said.
“Synthetic diamonds undoubtedly have a place, but here in South Africa, we need to use the decline in natural big diamonds as an opportunity to encourage [increased diamond mining]”.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished