ALROSA price index has fallen by 2% in the last five months

ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov said that the price index for ALROSA rough diamonds fell by almost 2% over the past five months, FINMARKET.RU reported.The head of the company added that the decline in the price index followed its growth in 2018 by an average of 4%.This figure, according to the report, stood below the price index of 2017.At the beginning of the year, the company's sales were under a negative influence of the crisis in the small stones segment. However, Sergey Ivanov noted that in March the company's trade indicators would improve.The demand for small-sized diamonds from India is expected to recover no earlier than in the second quarter.The report also says that the sales of the beginning of 2018 were affected by the sales of rough diamonds from the company's stock, and this year the company was unable to sell the same large amount of diamonds from the stock due to weak activity in the midstream.The agency quoted ALROSA CFO Alexey Filippovsky, who said that at present the company's stock is at 16 million carats.He also said that in 2019 the average price of gem-quality diamonds is expected to fall by $ 7-10 per carat. In 2018, the average price per carat was $ 164, the report says.