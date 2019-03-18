Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Today

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Alrosa wants majority stake to mine diamonds in Zimbabwe – report

20 march 2019
News

Russian diamond miner Alrosa, which will be assessing the quality of Zimbabwe’s diamond reserves over the next six months, wants a majority stake to mine diamonds in the southern African country, according to a news report.
Zimbabwe had selected Alrosa and China’s Anjin Investments to partner its state diamond company.
“Of course we’ll only be ready to participate in projects in cases where we can have management control and operational control of the assets,” Reuters quoted Alrosa chief executive Sergey Ivanov as saying.
Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube recently said that Harare was set to drop an empowerment rule requiring local investors to control diamond and platinum mines as it was hampering foreign direct investment.
The country revised the empowerment law in March 2018, but limited majority ownership by locals and State-owned companies to only diamond and platinum mines. 
Zimbabwe was battling to re-boot the economy that crumbled under the long rule of Robert Mugabe, who was forced to resign in a bloodless coup in November 2017.  
Alrosa, the biggest diamond producer by volume, was expanding in Africa, where Zimbabwe and Angola remain under-explored.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

