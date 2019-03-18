Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Today

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

India’s polished diamond exports down 3.5% in February

19 march 2019
News
Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India dropped by 3.51% year-on-year during the month of February 2019, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Exports of cut and polished diamonds stood at $ 2.34 bn, a decline of 3.51% as compared to the $ 2.43 bn exported in February 2018.
Rough imports dropped during the month to $ 1.38 bn as compared to $ 1.68 bn imported during the previous February. In volume terms also, rough imports fell from 16.16 mn carats during February 2018 to 15.0 mn carats in February 2019.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down to $ 93.59 mn in February 2019 from $ 158.31 mn in the same month in February 2018.
Polished diamond exports during April 2018 - Feb 2019 were up 1.17% to $ 21.95 bn as against the $ 21.70 bn exported during the same months last year.
During the period April 2018- Feb 2019, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 16.83% to $ 14.31 bn from $ 17.21 bn during the same period a year earlier. In volume terms, imports declined by 12.32% to 149.63 mn cts in the current fiscal, from 170.64 mn cts in April 2017 – Feb 2018.
Imports of polished diamonds fell by 40.41% to $ 1.22 bn during Apl 2018- Feb 2019 as compared to $ 2.04 bn for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished