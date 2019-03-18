India’s polished diamond exports down 3.5% in February

19 march 2019

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished







Exports of cut and polished diamonds from India dropped by 3.51% year-on-year during the month of February 2019, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).Exports of cut and polished diamonds stood at $ 2.34 bn, a decline of 3.51% as compared to the $ 2.43 bn exported in February 2018.Rough imports dropped during the month to $ 1.38 bn as compared to $ 1.68 bn imported during the previous February. In volume terms also, rough imports fell from 16.16 mn carats during February 2018 to 15.0 mn carats in February 2019.Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down to $ 93.59 mn in February 2019 from $ 158.31 mn in the same month in February 2018.Polished diamond exports during April 2018 - Feb 2019 were up 1.17% to $ 21.95 bn as against the $ 21.70 bn exported during the same months last year.During the period April 2018- Feb 2019, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 16.83% to $ 14.31 bn from $ 17.21 bn during the same period a year earlier. In volume terms, imports declined by 12.32% to 149.63 mn cts in the current fiscal, from 170.64 mn cts in April 2017 – Feb 2018.Imports of polished diamonds fell by 40.41% to $ 1.22 bn during Apl 2018- Feb 2019 as compared to $ 2.04 bn for the same period of the previous fiscal year.