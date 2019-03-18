Debswana begins extension of Jwaneng to 2035

Debswana Diamond Company, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has commenced the Cut-9 project to extend the life of Jwaneng Mine to 2035.Cut 9 was a further expansion of the Jwaneng Mine from the Cut 8 project, which extended the life of the mine to 2024 and gain access to an additional 100 million carats.De Beers said that Jwaneng was expected to yield an estimated 53 million carats of rough diamonds from 44 million tonnes of treated material.“The extension of Jwaneng Mine secures Botswana’s rightful place as a leading diamond producing nation for years to come,” said De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.“With global consumer demand for diamonds reaching record levels in 2018, the extension will enable us to continue to meet the needs of our consumers all over the world.”Debswana would invest about $2 billion over the life of the project.A local contract had also been awarded to Majwe Mining, a joint venture between Bothakga Burrow Botswana and Thiess Botswana, to provide diamond mining services.The value of the contract was $1.2 billion.Jwaneng contributes about 70% of Debswana’s total revenue, while diamonds from Debswana, in turn contribute almost 50% of public revenue, 33% of GDP, and more than 80% of foreign earnings to Botswana.