BlueRock receives green light to mine throughout the year

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has been granted permission to move to 365-day operations.The company said it was now finalising its preparations for the move to continuous operations. “The move to 365-day operations is a significant step in our drive to increase production volumes and move towards profitability,” said BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh.“We look forward to updating the market as further progress is made.”The company said although the approval was slightly later than had been anticipated, it had not had any material impact upon published guidance for production volume in the first quarter of the year between 35,000 tonnes and 45,000 tonnes.It said production volume for the first quarter was expected to be nearer the upper end of this range.