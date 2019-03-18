Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank's corporate and institutional banking division.

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery. Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business.

25 february 2019

BlueRock receives green light to mine throughout the year

19 march 2019
bluerockdiamonds_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has been granted permission to move to 365-day operations. 
The company said it was now finalising its preparations for the move to continuous operations. “The move to 365-day operations is a significant step in our drive to increase production volumes and move towards profitability,” said BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh. 
“We look forward to updating the market as further progress is made.”
The company said although the approval was slightly later than had been anticipated, it had not had any material impact upon published guidance for production volume in the first quarter of the year between 35,000 tonnes and 45,000 tonnes.
It said production volume for the first quarter was expected to be nearer the upper end of this range.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

