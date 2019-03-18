Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Today

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Angola to hold first rough diamond tender in Israel

18 march 2019
News

Angola’s national diamond-trading company, Sodiam, is set to hold its first rough tender in Ramat Gan, Israel, according to the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).
Sodiam chairperson Eugenio Bravo da Rosa told a delegation made up of officials from Israel’s government and diamond industry that he would visit IDE “within the next several weeks” where they were expected to conclude the deal.
“We are very pleased that Angola is about to join the ranks of the major international diamond producers holding rough tenders in Israel,” said IDE president Yoram Dvash.  
Angola recently introduced a new diamond trading policy, which among other things allowed producers to sell up to 60 percent of their output to companies of their choice, as well as to their own trading divisions, breaking Sodiam’s power to select buyers.
The first tender organised by Sodiam in Luanda last January under the diamond trading policy raked in $16.7 million.
Seven large diamonds, weighing 498 carats, from Lucapa’s 40 percent-owned Lulo alluvial mine, were sold at an average price of $33,530 per carat. 
Israel imported about $3 billion worth of rough diamonds in 2018.
IDE established a state of the art International Tender Center in 2017, which has hosted dozens of tenders by leading mining and rough diamond trading companies every year. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished