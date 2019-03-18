Angola to hold first rough diamond tender in Israel

18 march 2019

Angola’s national diamond-trading company, Sodiam, is set to hold its first rough tender in Ramat Gan, Israel, according to the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).

Sodiam chairperson Eugenio Bravo da Rosa told a delegation made up of officials from Israel’s government and diamond industry that he would visit IDE “within the next several weeks” where they were expected to conclude the deal.

“We are very pleased that Angola is about to join the ranks of the major international diamond producers holding rough tenders in Israel,” said IDE president Yoram Dvash.

Angola recently introduced a new diamond trading policy, which among other things allowed producers to sell up to 60 percent of their output to companies of their choice, as well as to their own trading divisions, breaking Sodiam’s power to select buyers.

The first tender organised by Sodiam in Luanda last January under the diamond trading policy raked in $16.7 million.

Seven large diamonds, weighing 498 carats, from Lucapa’s 40 percent-owned Lulo alluvial mine, were sold at an average price of $33,530 per carat.

Israel imported about $3 billion worth of rough diamonds in 2018.

IDE established a state of the art International Tender Center in 2017, which has hosted dozens of tenders by leading mining and rough diamond trading companies every year.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished