India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Today

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

AGD Diamonds - sales in 2018 remained steadily growing

18 march 2019
News
agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngAGD Diamonds reported that the diamond sales in 2018 remained steadily growing and significantly exceeded the 2017 results in terms of value.
According to industry experts, during diamond auctions, the demand for the company's rough remained high, which indicates that AGD Diamonds has a stronger hold of its stake in the global diamond market.
“Despite the global downward trend in sales, our sales of rough diamonds in 2018 remained steadily growing and significantly exceeded 2017 figures in value,” said AGD Diamonds CEO Sergey Neruchev.
The company is developing the Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia.
Sergey Neruchev added that advanced ore processing technologies recognized as one of the best in the world are used to produce diamonds at the deposit. The company conducts blastless development of the deposit, which allows to keep large diamonds intact.
Previously it was reported that AGD Diamonds sold rough diamonds worth 2,381,170 thousand rubles. The sum of 334,519 thousand rubles was paid to the budget of the Arkhangelsk Province. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg 

