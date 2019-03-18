AGD Diamonds - sales in 2018 remained steadily growing

AGD Diamonds reported that the diamond sales in 2018 remained steadily growing and significantly exceeded the 2017 results in terms of value.According to industry experts, during diamond auctions, the demand for the company's rough remained high, which indicates that AGD Diamonds has a stronger hold of its stake in the global diamond market.“Despite the global downward trend in sales, our sales of rough diamonds in 2018 remained steadily growing and significantly exceeded 2017 figures in value,” said AGD Diamonds CEO Sergey Neruchev.The company is developing the Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, Russia.Sergey Neruchev added that advanced ore processing technologies recognized as one of the best in the world are used to produce diamonds at the deposit. The company conducts blastless development of the deposit, which allows to keep large diamonds intact.Previously it was reported that AGD Diamonds sold rough diamonds worth 2,381,170 thousand rubles. The sum of 334,519 thousand rubles was paid to the budget of the Arkhangelsk Province.