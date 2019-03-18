Exclusive
India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials
A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...
Today
“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker
Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...
18 march 2019
Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through
Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...
11 march 2019
Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer
Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...
04 march 2019
DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery
Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...
25 february 2019
ALROSA reports on the status of suspended Mir mine
The concept requires deep level exploration down to -1,300 metres to confirm the mine's reserves. These activities are scheduled to be completed by early 2022. Budgeted at around RUB 2 billion, this work is included in the Group's RUB 28.7 billion capex programme for 2019.
Based on the results of the exploration works, pilot holes will be drilled to start preparation of deposit opening design documents (within 1 to 2 years). This work is to be completed before 2024.
Simultaneously, the Company will carry out conceptual design activities to ensure water disposal at the mine and choose the best mining technology as well as ventilation and gas safety options.
If it is decided that the restoration of the Mir underground mine is feasible, the construction is estimated to take 6 to 8 years.
In summary, the Mir mine restoration can start no earlier than 2024 and only if the studies yield positive results, and if it is confirmed that construction and mining can be done with the highest level of occupational safety.
ALROSA's decision about further development of this mine will be based solely on safety considerations and economic viability.