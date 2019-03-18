Mbada Diamonds shareholder loses court case against ZCDC, police

18 march 2019

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished









Grandwell Holdings, a Mbada Diamonds shareholder, has lost a bid to secure a contempt of court order against the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and police after the High Court dismissed its application with costs, according to a news report.Mbada was one of the companies pushed out from Marange ahead of the establishment of ZCDC.ZCDC, through Marange Resources, was allegedly collecting diamond ore from Mbada Diamonds' concession area in Marange despite several court orders barring the state-owned firm from doing so.Grandwell approached the court seeking contempt of court charges against the state-owned diamond company, its chief executive Morris Mpofu and police commissioner-general, Godwin Matanga, for failing to stop the alleged theft of its diamond ore.However, the court found Grandwell’s application as founded on broad, generalised and sweeping allegations of breach, which were being disputed by the respondents.