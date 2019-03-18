Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Today

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

Mbada Diamonds shareholder loses court case against ZCDC, police

18 march 2019
News

Grandwell Holdings, a Mbada Diamonds shareholder, has lost a bid to secure a contempt of court order against the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and police after the High Court dismissed its application with costs, according to a news report.
Mbada was one of the companies pushed out from Marange ahead of the establishment of ZCDC.
ZCDC, through Marange Resources, was allegedly collecting diamond ore from Mbada Diamonds' concession area in Marange despite several court orders barring the state-owned firm from doing so.
Grandwell approached the court seeking contempt of court charges against the state-owned diamond company, its chief executive Morris Mpofu and police commissioner-general, Godwin Matanga, for failing to stop the alleged theft of its diamond ore.
However, the court found Grandwell’s application as founded on broad, generalised and sweeping allegations of breach, which were being disputed by the respondents.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished




Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished