AIGS, China to cooperate in gemological education

Thailand-based Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences (AIGS) and China will boost cooperation in the area of gemological education and gemstone testing, according to media reports.The agreement to collaborate was finalized when AIGS Chairman Kennedy Ho recently met with Shunyu Hou, president of Guangdong Gemstones & Precious Metals Testing Center.Commenting on the agreement, Kennedy Ho said, “AIGS plans to roll out many educational activities in China. The expertise that we have at AIGS can be of vital assistance to the development of the gem trade in China and achieving the highest quality standards.” The AIGS School in Bangkok offers a variety of gemological courses prepared by qualified industry professionals.