Lucapa recovers 83 carat diamond from Mothae

Lucapa Diamond has recovered an 83.9 carat diamond from the new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant, in Lesotho.Although the stone was not gem-quality, it was the fourth +50 carat diamond recovered to date from the new Mothae mine, underlining its status as a large-stone resource.The mine produced a 51.2 carat diamond in February and specials weighing 78 carats and 89 carats from the 2018 bulk sampling programme.“We are highly encouraged that the coarse size fraction in our recently commenced commercial production through the new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae plant is reinforcing why Lucapa invested in this second high-value resource to complement production from the Lulo mine in Angola,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.The company recently raked in $3.8 million from the sale of 5,411 carats of rough diamonds recovered from Mothae.The diamonds were recovered during the 1.1Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant ramp-up phase in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first month of commercial mining operations last January.The highest price achieved for an individual Mothae diamond was $36,664 per carat.