ALROSA sells large diamonds at auction in Vladivostok for $9 mn

ALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, held an auction in Vladivostok for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats). The overall revenue amounted to $9.1 mn.The company sold 125 rough diamonds with total weight of 2,090 carats; 24 firms from the largest centers of diamond trade were recognized as winners in different auction positions.“The first auction this year in Vladivostok completed with good results. The assortment is still in demand among the market participants from the largest centers of world diamond trade. I believe that interest in Vladivostok as a promising trading platform will only grow,” Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA, said.The schedule of ALROSA’s international auctions for special size rough diamonds includes four auctions in Vladivostok in 2019. The next auction will take place there in April; two more are scheduled for July and September.