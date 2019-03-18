Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

ALROSA sells large diamonds at auction in Vladivostok for $9 mn

15 march 2019
alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, a global leader in diamond mining, held an auction in Vladivostok for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats). The overall revenue amounted to $9.1 mn.
The company sold 125 rough diamonds with total weight of 2,090 carats; 24 firms from the largest centers of diamond trade were recognized as winners in different auction positions.
“The first auction this year in Vladivostok completed with good results. The assortment is still in demand among the market participants from the largest centers of world diamond trade. I believe that interest in Vladivostok as a promising trading platform will only grow,” Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA, said.
The schedule of ALROSA’s international auctions for special size rough diamonds includes four auctions in Vladivostok in 2019. The next auction will take place there in April; two more are scheduled for July and September.

