Gem Diamonds posts record dollar per carat price for a Letšeng diamond

15 march 2019

This, it said, represented a record dollar per carat price of $656,933 for a Letšeng diamond.









Gem Diamonds sold 44 diamonds for more than $1 million each in 2018, generating revenue of $137.2 million.

It recovered 15 diamonds greater than 100 carats in 2018, which was a record for the company.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished