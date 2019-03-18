Gem Diamonds core earnings up 69% to $82.3 mln

Gem Diamonds said its underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 69% to $82.3 million in 2018 compared to $45 million, the previous year, mainly due to the increase in revenue generated, coupled with the ‘successful’ implementation of various business transformation initiatives and by maintaining strict cost discipline.The group’s revenue jumped 25% to $267 million from the previous year’s $214.3 million due to a record number of large diamond recoveries at Letšeng, in Lesotho.Gem Diamonds recovered 15 diamonds greater than 100 carats in 2018, a record for a single calendar year.Production in 2018 also included the highest recovery of diamonds greater than 20 carats, with 80% of revenue primarily generated by diamonds greater than 10 carats.The company produced 126, 875 carats at Letšeng in 2018 compared with 111, 811 carats in 2017.“The mine plan for Letšeng was revised during 2018, with the aim of further reducing the waste stripping through the steepening of inter-ramp slope angles,” said Gem Diamonds chief executive Clifford Elphick.“Mining in accordance with this plan has commenced and is expected to significantly increase the net present value of the mine.”