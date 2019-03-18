ALROSA holds meeting with clients

ALROSA held a traditional meeting with clients and ALROSA Night event in the Arts Center on the premises of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The event was attended by the representatives of companies from Israel, Belgium, India and other countries. Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA and Yevgeny Agureyev, Head of the United Selling Organization delivered speeches addressing the company’s long-term clients. According to the attendees, the convention had a constructive exchange of views on the state of the market and its prospects.



Alex Shishlo, Editor in Chief of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished



