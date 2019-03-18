Exclusive

India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

Today

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

IDE leaders hold talks with Angola to increase direct rough sales to Israel

14 march 2019
News

ide_logo.pngA delegation of the heads of the Israel Ministry of Economy and the leadership of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) visited Angola recently to meet with key officials in the country’s rough diamond sector to take advantage of changes in Angola’s diamond marketing policy and increase direct rough diamond sales to Israel, as per a press note from IDE.
The delegation was led by the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Economy Shay Rinsky, and included the Israel Diamond Controller Danny Tal, IDE President Yoram Dvash, Israel Diamond Institute Chairman Boaz Moldawsky, IDE Managing Director Eran Zini and Rough Diamond Chairman Zvi Zamir. The visit was facilitated by the Israeli Ambassador to Angola Oren Rosenblatt.
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “This was a very successful visit for the Israeli diamond industry. Israel and Angola have many common interests and we see a real opportunity to strengthen ties between the diamond sectors of both countries. We are very pleased that Angola is about to join the ranks of the major international diamond producers holding rough tenders in Israel.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished