IDE leaders hold talks with Angola to increase direct rough sales to Israel

A delegation of the heads of the Israel Ministry of Economy and the leadership of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) visited Angola recently to meet with key officials in the country’s rough diamond sector to take advantage of changes in Angola’s diamond marketing policy and increase direct rough diamond sales to Israel, as per a press note from IDE.The delegation was led by the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Economy Shay Rinsky, and included the Israel Diamond Controller Danny Tal, IDE President Yoram Dvash, Israel Diamond Institute Chairman Boaz Moldawsky, IDE Managing Director Eran Zini and Rough Diamond Chairman Zvi Zamir. The visit was facilitated by the Israeli Ambassador to Angola Oren Rosenblatt.IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “This was a very successful visit for the Israeli diamond industry. Israel and Angola have many common interests and we see a real opportunity to strengthen ties between the diamond sectors of both countries. We are very pleased that Angola is about to join the ranks of the major international diamond producers holding rough tenders in Israel.”