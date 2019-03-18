ALROSA and Chow Sang Sang of China to trade in euros

14 march 2019

Mining major ALROSA finally succeeds in convincing a Chinese customer to deal with it in a currency other than US dollars, says a report in South China Morning Post.

Evgeny Agureev, ALROSA’s director of sales told the Post on the sidelines of the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show that it had signed up Chow Sang Sang Jewellery on a long-term contract this year but did not disclose details such as volume and prices. However, both the companies will trade in euros as part of a pilot project, according to officials at both companies.

Chow San Sang’s signing is a positive start for the Mirny, Sakha Republic-based ALROSA amid a slowing Chinese economy and an ongoing trade war with the US, but not been immune to slowing sales on the mainland.

Agrureev told the Post, “The China market is very important for us. Selling directly here has been a difficult journey, as people here like to start with small quantities and gradually build up their trust,” Agureev said. “Sales are likely to improve in April once there is some clarity on the trade talks and global economic outlook.” The company has set itself a sales target of $180 mn in China. China accounts for 4 per cent of ALROSA's total sales, according to the report.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



