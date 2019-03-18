TAGS next rough diamond tender to be held at DDE in Dubai

Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola will again be presented including a Namibian production. All materials are of high quality and high colour and contain a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials. All interested parties can contact bookings@transatlanticgemsales.com to schedule an appointment.
TAGS is expecting in the region of 30,000 carats of South African goods and 35,000 carats of Angolan goods across a full range of sizes. Final details will soon be forthcoming from the producers, however the event should have a combined value in excess of $50m.
The full event schedule for 2019 is listed on the Trans Atlantic Gem Sales website (www.transatlanticgemsales.com).