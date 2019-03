TAGS next rough diamond tender to be held at DDE in Dubai

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) will be holding a rough diamond tender in the Almas Tower at the Dubai Diamond Exchange in Dubai from the 26th March to the 2nd April 2019, as per a press note from the company.

Image credit: TAGS

Two regular productions from South Africa and Angola will again be presented including a Namibian production. All materials are of high quality and high colour and contain a significant number of large single stones and exceptional specials. All interested parties can contact bookings@transatlanticgemsales.com to schedule an appointment.TAGS is expecting in the region of 30,000 carats of South African goods and 35,000 carats of Angolan goods across a full range of sizes. Final details will soon be forthcoming from the producers, however the event should have a combined value in excess of $50m.The full event schedule for 2019 is listed on the Trans Atlantic Gem Sales website ( www.transatlanticgemsales.com ).