India’s gem and jewellery industry expects the government will consider its demand for lower import duty on raw materials

A go-getter at heart, with an attitude to match, Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India is a man in a hurry. He has not left any stone unturned to bring back the Indian gem & jewellery...

“Only do business with clients who have impeccable integrity,” suggests Davy Blommaert, banker

Davy Blommaert heads the Diamond Business at National Bank of Fujairah, which falls under the bank’s corporate and institutional banking division. With nearly 10 years of experience in the diamond industry, he was tasked to establish a unit within NBF...

18 march 2019

Russia’s export legislation is like a log on the road making it difficult to drive through

Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association, which is a member of the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, answers the questions from Rough & Polished regarding the activities of the country’s professional...

11 march 2019

Botswana mum on new demands as negotiations with De Beers draw closer

Botswana said it will begin new diamond marketing and sales negotiations with De Beers in June or July this year. Mineral resources minister Eric Molale told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town, South...

04 march 2019

DLX-jewellery will focus more on colour stone designed pieces as well as diamond jewellery sets going forward - Jack Chen, General Manager, DLX-Jewellery

Graduating in International Business from an Institute in Sydney, Australia, in 2015, Jack Chen returned to China to start managing his family-owned jewellery business. Besides holding a certificate in a practical diamond course at Gemological Institute...

25 february 2019

ALROSA and Endima E.P. join forces to develop the Catoca corporate governance

13 march 2019
The Angolan diamond mining company Catoca Ltd Mining Co (major founding shareholders are ALROSA and the Angolan national company Endiama E. P.) will introduce innovations that significantly improve the quality of corporate governance.
Founding shareholders of Catoca decided to establish Supervisory and Fiscal councils. These bodies are vested with the authority to control, approve and finalize contracts. The Supervisory Board also has the right to approve Executive Directors.
According to another adopted decision, Catoca Ltd. from now on will comply with the principle of rotation between the two main shareholders when appointing CEO and his Deputy for financial affairs. The Supervisory Board and the management Board of Catoca will observe the principle of parity representation.
ALROSA delegation, including the company’s CEO Sergey Ivanov and Deputy CEO Vladimir Marchenko, also visited the Lunda Sul province (the area assembles major diamond deposits of the country) and held a meeting with its Governor Daniel Neto. During the visit, participants discussed the status of the development of Luaxe and prospects of potential cooperation with Endiama, including the context of other concessions.


