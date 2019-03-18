ALROSA and Endima E.P. join forces to develop the Catoca corporate governance

13 march 2019

The Angolan diamond mining company Catoca Ltd Mining Co (major founding shareholders are ALROSA and the Angolan national company Endiama E. P.) will introduce innovations that significantly improve the quality of corporate governance.

Founding shareholders of Catoca decided to establish Supervisory and Fiscal councils. These bodies are vested with the authority to control, approve and finalize contracts. The Supervisory Board also has the right to approve Executive Directors.

According to another adopted decision, Catoca Ltd. from now on will comply with the principle of rotation between the two main shareholders when appointing CEO and his Deputy for financial affairs. The Supervisory Board and the management Board of Catoca will observe the principle of parity representation.

ALROSA delegation, including the company’s CEO Sergey Ivanov and Deputy CEO Vladimir Marchenko, also visited the Lunda Sul province (the area assembles major diamond deposits of the country) and held a meeting with its Governor Daniel Neto. During the visit, participants discussed the status of the development of Luaxe and prospects of potential cooperation with Endiama, including the context of other concessions.